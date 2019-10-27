1 dead, 1 injured at party on SC Highway 395 in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a party that left one person dead and another person injured.
At approximately 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a call from the Hartford Community Center located on SC Highway 395.
An individual was hosting a party at the community center when an argument led to a fight.
Several people involved in the fight went into the crowded parking lot where others started shooting.
One person being shot in the leg and another person received a fatal gunshot wound.
The wounded victim was transported to an area trauma center because of the severity of the wound.
The coroner will release the name of the deceased victim after positive identification has been made, cause of death has been determined, and family members have been notified.
The identities of the suspects involved in this incident are currently unknown because of little cooperation from witnesses.
“We cannot solve these senseless cases of violence unless people come forward and tell us what happened,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “Someone has lost a loved one, a son, a brother, a friend and we had people refusing to cooperate. In fact, there were people there that were intimidating others not to cooperate. Put yourself in the victim’s family’s shoes and think about losing your loved one to an act of pure nonsense and not being afforded justice."
Law enforcement from the Sheriff’s Office, Newberry City, Highway Patrol, Prosperity, SLED, and Whitmire assisted with the investigation.
Anyone information regarding this incident is encouraged to leave a tip through the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office web site or call 1-803-321-2222.
