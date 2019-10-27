Aiken man arrested for armed robbery and assult

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery and assault at the Enmark Convenience Store.
Swiss Tyrone Council has been charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a handgun during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Council was taken into custody without incident. He has previously been identified as a violent offender by the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s Safe Communities.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.