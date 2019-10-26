’We have some control today’: Benedict College, Columbia mayor change presidential forum after backlash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many of the Democratic candidates running for president were in Columbia Saturday for a forum at Benedict College.
The event was originally billed as a bipartisan discussion on criminal justice reform, but there was a partisan shadow over the Democratic lead event today.
Organizers of the event said they were tired. One of the reasons was President Trump’s visit yesterday. While some people were excited the President went to Columbia Friday, others believed thought it set the wrong tone for today.
Friday night, Senator Kamala Harris said she will pull out of today's forum after the 2020 Bipartisan Justice Center gave President Trump an award. The backdrop for the event then started to change as more disagreement emerged.
"It’s tough, we were up most of the night talking with dozens of people, all well-meaning, but just trying to make sure that at end of the day that interests and long term interests of benedict college students remained at the top of the priority,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said.
The college took ownership of the event and after a series of back and forths between event organizers, the presidential campaigns, and listening students and made it into a more student-focused event.
“In response to our students, we do listen to our students, we are concerned about our students, we do not have a lot of power over the white house, it is protocol and policy, we have some control today and we want to make sure benedict college students have a voice in this process,” Benedict President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis told WIS.
Some students also expressed frustration after feeling a lot of students were blocked out of the President’s event. According to Artis and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin over 30 students attending the President's speech yesterday on campus.
“Today we have an opportunity to be a part of that experience, and I feel like if the candidates are supposed to serve the people, and president trump is supposed to serve the people why can’t the people go,” Benedict College student Myesha Craven said.
And if that meant changing logos around and doing some shuffling to make students more included, Benedict college said they were up to the task.
SCGOP Chairman released a statement regarding the forum saying:
“President Trump and his administration have shown themselves to be leaders when it comes to fighting for the African American community. From passing historic criminal justice reforms, to creating the lowest unemployment rate ever for African Americans, it’s clear that President Trump is the only 2020 candidate with a real record to highlight. We look forward to helping the president tout his successes and win in 2020, so that even more progress can be made for the people of South Carolina.”
