Sumter motorcyclist killed in collision on North Lafayette Drive

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are investigating a collision that killed a motorcyclist yesterday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m. a Chevrolet Trailblazer was turning left onto North Lafayette Drive from the Dollar General parking lot when one of two motorcycles heading north collided into the driver’s side of the SUV.
Qwantise Abrams, 32, was driving the motorcycle that collided with the SUV and died at the scene.
The driver of the other motorcycle fled on foot and has not been identified.
The driver of the SUV, Darrell Bennett, 26, another passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
A passenger in the rear of the SUV also was injured and transported by helicopter to a hospital in Columbia. Lewis Green, 29, remains in the hospital and is expected to recover.
In addition to investigating the cause of the collision, police are searching for the motorcycle driver who fled the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Sumter Police Department at 1-803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.