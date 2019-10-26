Protesters, supporters clash outside Benedict College during President Trump’s visit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The event billed itself as bipartisan, but outside of Benedict College Friday it was far from unified.
The 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center began its 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum with a keynote from President Donald Trump.
However, while some supporters of the president were excited to welcome the commander-in-chief to the Palmetto State, others were upset Mr. Trump was speaking at a historical black college and university (HBCU).
“I’m not here to bash my college in any way, but today I think they felt short of the ball,” said Benedict College graduate Khlema Smith.
She believes Trump can speak in Columbia, but shouldn’t have been allowed to speak on Benedict’s campus.
The largest protest, organized by multiple Democratic-aligned groups, walked over with more than a hundred people and were met with more people who didn’t want the president at Benedict College, but also some supporters of the president.
“I’ll show my support wherever he goes,” said Sarah Mitland, a supporter of Mr. Trump who clashed with anti-Trump protesters.
One of those protesters was Shawn Torres, a Benedict alum who was frustrated with the school allowing President Trump to appear at the HBCU.
“Because he’s the sitting president we can’t tell him no -- actually we can when his values do not align with our values as an institution,” Torres said. “When his presidency continues to harm those who are students of this institution and alumni of this institution then we have a moral obligation to say no we can’t host this event here.”
Like most issues brought up outside the college, people who support Trump disagreed that his visit cast the college in a poor national light.
“It’s very exciting for them to have a president come and shine a spotlight on their successes and shine a spotlight on what President Trump has done for the African American community,” said Joe Jackson, the Republican National Committee spokesman for South Carolina.
Despite tension and strong rhetoric, the clash between protesters and supporters got heated, but never violent.
