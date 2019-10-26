Gamecocks head to Rocky Top to face Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s no better way to get over disappointment than to face your next challenge.
For South Carolina, the week has been filled with reflecting on a loss to Florida marred with blown calls and what-ifs. Now, the Gamecocks set their sights on getting back in the win column against a Tennessee team struggling to find its footing this season.
“It's a hard-fought game,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “We got a lot of respect for the University of Tennessee, their program and what Coach Pruitt's doing. And we need to expect another four-quarter game and we certainly do.”
Although Carolina has won the last three meetings, the games haven’t lacked for drama. Each of the last seven games have been decided by six points or less. With that in mind, the Gamecocks understand that being able to make critical plays in the game will be extremely important.
“I say it every week, you know, you got to put yourself in the moment of three, four minutes left in the game, critical third down,” Muschamp said. “We got to stay on the field offensively. We got to get off the field on defense. We're in the red zone, you know. But always you know play the game in your mind mentally. Put yourself in the moment, to put yourself in those situations. In our time here at South Carolina we're 14-6 in one-score games, that's really good. You know, it's making good decisions as players, it's making good decisions as coaches and we've got to continue to do so.”
The Vols enter this weekend’s contest with some uncertainty at quarterback. Jarrett Guarantano was the incumbent starter at quarterback for Tennessee before the Vols opted to change things up. Freshman Brian Maurer and redshirt freshman JT Shrout have both seen action this season and could easily be the one getting the call to start the game. However, the passing game has been anything but stellar for the Vols this year. Tennessee is averaging just over 194 yards per game in that department. While the passing game hasn’t been great, Tennessee’s running game has been much better. The Vols average about 141 yards per game on the ground. However, Muschamp said this corps of running backs can be problematic if the Gamecocks don’t win the line of scrimmage.
“Running backs run extremely hard, as I said earlier,” Muschamp pointed out during his weekly press conference. “You know, (Ty) Chandler and (Tim) Jordan and those guys, Eric Gray, is the young man that we recruited. I think they're offensive played their best ball game last week against Alabama. Got a lot of movement in their running game and did a good job for the most part protecting the quarterback. They're extremely talented.”
At receiver, the Vols are led by Jauan Jennings. The redshirt senior has 35 catches for 478 yards and five touchdowns.
Defensively, Tennessee has allowed 27 points per game. Their top defenders have been defensive backs Theo Jackson and Nigel Warriors. Combined, they’ve collected 76 tackles and four interceptions. With their ability to get to the ball on the field, the Gamecocks will have to show improvement in the passing game to ensure they won’t be factors. Plus, that improvement could help when it comes to creating explosive plays and putting points on the board.
“We haven't been as consistent throwing the football,” Muschamp said. “And that's something we've got to continue to work on. And I think that, you know, we try to, each Sunday we try to narrow some things down. What we do well, what we feel comfortable with doing. And we've continued to work on those things. And that's something that at the end of the day, we've got to hit some of the vertical balls down the field.”
In order to open up the vertical game, the Gamecocks will have to perform well running the football. Muschamp will call on Tavien Feaster and Mon Denson to carry the load with Rico Dowdle likely out of this weekend’s game with a sprained knee. While it may seem to put pressure on the Carolina running backs, they embrace the challenge that lies ahead.
“We’re just going to go out there and do our jobs,” Feaster said. “We’re going to take it one snap at a time and just prepare every week just like we’ve been doing.”
South Carolina travels to Neyland Stadium to face Tennessee at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.