1 dead, 2 injured in ATV accident on Foster Mill Circle

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that left one person dead and two others injured.
The ATV was traveling north on Forest Mill Circle when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, and overturned several times.
The driver was ejected from ATV and pronounced dead on the scene.
The two passengers were also ejected and transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
