Body of Sumter man reported missing found on side of the road

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was reported missing earlier this week.
The body of Derrick Slater, 23, was found along Scales Road around 11 a.m. Slater was reported missing on October 22nd.
Slater’s vehicle was found on Coon Ridge Road on the afternoon of October 25th.
Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Officials have ruled Slater’s death as suspicious. Based on a preliminary investigation his death appears to have been the result of a robbery.
Sumer County Sheriff’s Office has identified persons of interest and is continuing to investigate this incident.
