Beth Shalom Synagogue remembers Pittsburgh shooting victims nearly one year later

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A memorial service was held at the Beth Shalom Synagogue in Columbia Friday evening, in memory of the 11 victims who lost their lives at the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh nearly one year ago.
About 30 people from all walks of life, religion, and race came together as one to worship and remember.
“It’s time to bring ourselves together to remember the past and to forge a brighter, stronger, future; good people joining hands, and arms and minds and hearts together,” Rabbi Jonathan Case, from Beth Shalom Synagogue said. “The murders that happened a year ago in Pittsburgh are a stark reminder of the fact that we forget too easily what was just a few weeks or months ago”
Not only were the Pittsburgh Tree of Life victims honored, but the message that hate has no place in our country was echoed loud and clear.
Rabbi Johnathan Case at Beth Shalom Synagogue opened his doors with a goal for people to never forget their names.
Raymond and Stacey Hrin who came from Kathwood Baptist Church and attended the memorial said this tragedy is personal for them.
“Born and raised in the western Pennsylvania area, so this tragedy was very close to our hearts,” Raymond Hrin said. “The idea of never forgetting to us I think is such an important one.”
People who came out joined together in song and prayer regardless of religion.
Pastor Constance Barnes of Rehoboth United Methodist Church also attended Friday’s memorial.
“People want to forget you know let’s just get over it. And I don’t think that’s the best way, people lost their lives, families are still grieving, I think the more times we have to remember and to share their stories the better we will be,” Pastor Barnes said. “You think you’re safe you know you never would believe that anyone would go into the house of God, but evil is everywhere so we can’t take it for granted.”
Since the shooting, Rabbi Case says he taken proactive measures to keep his congregation safe, which includes displaying a sign to remind people what to do if an active shooter incident were to occur.
"People in my congregation look at it and they say why is this necessary? Not that they question the fact that we have it, but why has it become necessary for us in America for us to need to find protection in houses of worship and schools too,” Rabbi Case said.
Rabbi Case said the time is now for action.
“Let America shed tears. Let America weep for the dead and the victims. Let America work hard to make sure that this does not happen again,” Rabbi Case said.
