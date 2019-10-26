Aiken Co. Coroner investigating fatal collision on I-20 eastbound

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. this morning.
Officials say they were called to a car fire on I-20 in the eastbound lane near mile marker 24.
After the fire was extinguished, two people were found inside. Due to extensive thermal injuries identification could not be made.
According to deputies, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, overturning and bursting into flames.
Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and is trying to identify the vehicle.
Autopsy’s for the victims will be performed in Newberry.
