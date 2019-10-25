Traffic backup cleared on I-20 near Broad River Road, no water rescue needed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews responding to a possible water rescue Friday morning under a bridge of Interstate 20 did not find anyone in danger.
It happened around 8 a.m. on I-20 about a mile east of Exit 65, near Broad River Road.
Traffic was congested in the westbound lanes of the interstate as crews with Irmo Fire and Columbia Fire searched the water.
In the end, everything appeared to be OK, officials said.
A couple of crashes were reported on I-20 East in that same area Friday morning, but the South Carolina Highway Patrol did not report any injuries.
Traffic is back to normal on both sides of the interstate.
