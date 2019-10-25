SCNAACP, Mayor Benjamin release statements regarding President Trump’s visit to Benedict College

When our city was first chartered more than 200 years ago, Sen. John Gervais advocated for “the oppressed of all lands to find refuge under the wings of Columbia.” That spirit of inclusion inspires us to this day and as a result we have also had significant disagreements, among them: In Tornillo, Texas as president of the nonpartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors, I led a bipartisan demonstration of Mayors against the inhumane treatment of children at the U.S.-Mexico border; In the wake of Charlottesville, I established the Mayors & Business Leaders Center for Inclusive & Compassionate Cities & I continue to serve in the vanguard of mayors fighting the reality of global warming.