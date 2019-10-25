Lexington Co. high school student accused of threatening to kill classmates

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A high school student faces charges, accused of making threats to kill his classmates earlier this week.
The student, who is 15-years-old and will not be identified, attends Gilbert High School, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Another student at the school told a teacher about the alleged threat, according to a statement from the school district. That teacher put the student in in-school suspension and alerted administrators so they could investigate.
Administrators contacted the Sheriff’s Department and the school resource officer to file a report.
A deputy spoke with the boy at school before he was released to his family.
The school suspended him and recommended him for expulsion. As part of their standard procedure, the child is no longer allowed on any school district property.
LCSD charged the teen with threatening students. He will face an expulsion hearing and will appear in Family Court.
To report a threat in the Lexington One school district, officials want students or parents to talk to any school staff member. Tips can also be reported by calling 803-636-8317 or emailing 1607@alert1.us.com.
