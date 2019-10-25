I-20 Eastbound near Broad River Road heavily congested due to collision and possible water rescue in effect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that occurred early Friday morning that has traffic congested on I-20 eastbound one mile east of exit 65 near Broad River Road.
No details have been given regarding the cause of this incident.
A potential water rescue is in effect as well off of the Broad River Road Bridge. Irmo Fire Department is assisting Columbia Fire with the rescue at this location.
Officials have not said that the two incidents are connected. Officials also have not found anything or anyone in the water at this point.
The right lane of I-20 eastbound is currently closed.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
