FIRST ALERT: Sunday is an Alert Day; moisture from the tropics will impact the Midlands with storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your weekend will not be a washout, but some moisture from the tropics will impact the Midlands this weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Your weekend will not be a washout, but rain and storms will be around.
· A few scattered showers are possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 30%.
· Sunday is an Alert Day for scattered rain and storms (50%).
· A cold front and moisture from the tropics will bring the rain in our direction this weekend.
· More showers are in your forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
· For Halloween, we’re expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Highs will be in the 70s.
· Cooler weather moves in Friday into next weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
Have your rain gear handy this weekend! While we’re not expecting a washout, we’ll see some rain around the Midlands, and some of it will be coming from the tropics. Let’s talk about it.
Tropical Storm Olga formed in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. Olga will be a short-lived system. Why, you ask? Well, as the system moves northward over the Gulf of Mexico, a cold front will swing in from the west. Olga will merge with the cold front and weaken, allowing some of the moisture to be scooped up by it.
While the heaviest rainfall will remain to our west, we’ll have a chance of rain and storms here in the Midlands this weekend.
Rain chances are around 30% on Saturday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
As the cold front moves through the Midlands Sunday, we’ll see scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. That’s why Sunday has been declared an Alert Day. While the severe weather threat remains low, watch out for some brief heavy rain along with some thunder and lightning. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s this weekend.
Not as much rain is expected Monday, but scattered showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with our next weather system. Rain chances are around 40-50%. For now, Halloween looks partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Highs will drop into the 60s by next weekend.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower Possible (20%). Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Halloween: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.