FIRST ALERT - A New Tropical Depression has Formed that May Impact Our Forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -We are approaching the second weekend in a row that will feature rain from a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.
Weather Headlines
- Tropical depression 17 has formed
-Clouds Increase Friday with mild temperatures continuing
-A few hit or miss showers expected Friday and Saturday.
-Rain chances increase dramatically Sunday as a cold front crosses the area from the west.
Weather Summary
Today is the beginning of an unsettled weather patterns that will continue off and on for the next several days. Tropical moisture will begin to lift out of the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Depression #17, which currently has winds of 35mph. If the system continues to strengthen, it will become Olga.
Even though there are several days of rain in the forecast we have two different weather features that will bring in the rain. The light rain showers that will begin Friday afternoon and linger until Saturday will be from tropical moisture moving in from the south and south west. The showers and possibly storms that we will deal with on Sunday will be associated with the cold front that is helping to sweep Tropical Depression #17 to the northeast.
It is not over after that, starting Tuesday and lingering into Thursday another batch of moisture will shift up from the south giving us a continuation of rain opportunities through late Thursday. Stay Dry and Enjoy!
