Fireflies confident for future in Columbia as MLB proposes cutting 40 Minor League teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the future of some Minor League baseball teams is up in the air as the Major League proposes cutting 40 teams -- leaders of the Columbia Fireflies are confident they aren’t going anywhere.
Major League Baseball proposed a new agreement with the Minor Leagues that would drastically change the structure of the league by cutting 40 of the 160 teams.
No teams will be cut until the current agreement expires after the 2020 season, but the proposal mentions downsizing the South Atlantic League from 14 teams to six teams. This means that all four minor league teams in South Carolina, including the Columbia Fireflies, Charleston RiverDogs, Greenville Drive, and the Augusta Green Jackets might be on the cutting board.
However, in a press release Friday, a spokesperson for the Fireflies said the team is in “no danger of being cut, whether or not some contraction takes place.”
And the team enjoys much support from the city. Segra Park, the home of the Fireflies, had nearly 250,000 people walk through its entrance to cheer on the Fireflies in 2019.
The ballpark opened just a few years ago and was recently named Class A Ballpark of the Decade. In 2016, the venue was named Ballpark of the Year.
“They just got here,” Jacob Godwin, a Fireflies fan said. “I think it’s one of the nicest minor league baseball parks in the country and I don’t know why we would build that and let it sit empty.”
Jeff Lantz, a spokesman for the Minor Leagues, described the proposed cuts as drastic.
“We are taking baseball away from communities across the country and we would like to avoid that if at all possible,” Lantz said.
Lantz said MLB proposed the changes for a few reasons.
“They are looking for us to realign a couple leagues, make things easier on travel, and then also the facility standards,” Lantz said. “The ballparks might be up to ideal levels in their eyes as far as player development.”
Columbia Fireflies President John Katz said it would be incredibly unfortunate for some communities to lose their minor league teams. Fans and community members agreed with Katz.
“I think there would be a big loss to our community. I think there are a lot of good activities, a lot of family entertainment, and I also think we would lose on the revenue side,” Terence Murchison said.
Segra Park, which took $37 million to build, was mostly publicly funded.
“I wouldn’t be happy about it as a taxpayer to put all that money in there and be abandoned,” Bill Gillams said.
Based on statements from the Fireflies, fans and taxpayers have nothing to worry about.
“Both the team and Minor League Baseball have every confidence that, anywhere in the potential range of outcomes expected from the PBA negotiations, the Fireflies will continue to play in Columbia in 2021 and beyond,” Friday’s press release from the team stated.
Segra Park, which opened in 2016, sits at the center of the new BullStreet District and was the first building finished as part of the 20-year development by Hughes Development Corporation.
