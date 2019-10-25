Charlotte Navy veteran thankful to be alive after car came crashing through his condo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte resident Johnny Wilborn continues to emit positivity even though he’s been through tough times over the last two weeks.
Wilborn was inside his Hunting Ridge condo in east Charlotte last Wednesday night when an SUV came plowing into the home. The driver of the vehicle took off on foot, leaving a large portion of Wilborn’s home in shambles.
“I pretty much yelled like a child,” said Wilborn in an interview with WBTV Thursday night.
Wilburn said he had just laid down to go to sleep when the vehicle made impact.
“It sounded like a jet taking off a aircraft carrier,” described Wilburn.
He said he narrowly managed to get out of the way and avoid serious injury.
“If certain pieces of furniture hadn’t been sitting where they were sitting at, he’d a killed me,” explained Wilburn.
The Navy veteran said he is still dealing with soreness from the incident. A portion of his home was destroyed and now he is staying with family members.
WBTV spoke with Wilburn’s step-daughter, Miljana Veloz, in an interview Thursday night.
“I just thank God that he was okay because literally in the blink of an eye anything can happen,” said Veloz.
Wilborn said he had planned on moving from his condo at some point and views the crash as a sign from God that it was time to get out. He said the process of relocating has not been easy. He claims to have lost several items due to the crash.
“My whole front room, my stereo equipment, my TV, my couches, my love seat,” rattled off Wilborn when listing items he had to replace.
He said he is hoping members of the community will help him to get back on his feet, but he’s just happy to be alive.
“If I get it I do, if I don’t, I’m good,” said Wilborn. “I’m just glad I’m alive to sit around here and talk to you about it.”
According to police, the driver who hit Wilborn’s home has not yet been arrested.
Wilborn’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help him replace his damaged items. A link to the page is listed here.
