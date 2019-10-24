What to expect when President Donald Trump, Democratic candidates visit Benedict College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Donald Trump and a number of Democratic presidential candidates are speaking at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum on Benedict College's campus this weekend.
President Trump is set to speak at Benedict Friday at 2:30 p.m, and many of his Democratic challengers will be there over the weekend.
Lexington County Deputies said traffic from the airport to Highway 302 will be stopped Friday.
As a driver, you can expect closures at various points between the airport and Benedict College to be shut down.
Details are limited for security reasons but it’s safe to say be aware of heavy traffic and closures in the area.
Columbia Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and SCHP will assist with Secret Service.
Regarding Airport traffic, Columbia Metropolitan Airport staff provided WIS with this statement:
“There will be a brief hold on ground traffic and air traffic during his arrival and departure but the impact on operations is expected to be minimal.”
Tickets to see President Trump on Friday are sold out, however, if you’d like to get a ticket to see the other candidates this weekend you can click here.
Each ticket is sold per candidate time slot, and it is $40 a ticket. Each candidate will speak for 45 minutes.
