TROPICS: System in the tropics could impact the Midlands with rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re expecting rain in the Midlands this weekend into next week. Some of the wet weather could come from the tropics.
First Alert Headlines:
· A system in the tropics could bring rain to the Midlands this weekend
· Invest 97-L has a good chance of developing into a named storm briefly
· The system will move northward over the Gulf of Mexico over the next day or so
· Some of that moisture will get scooped up by a cold front moving eastward across the U.S.
· The next name on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane List is Olga.
First Alert Story:
Forecast models are calling for an area of low pressure to move northward from the Gulf of Mexico and spread moisture over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. That low is called Invest 97-L.
The National Hurricane Center has given this system a decent chance of developing into a named system over the next day or so.
It will have a short window to develop into a tropical system. Why, you ask? Well, as the low moves northward over the Gulf of Mexico, a cold front will swing in from the west. The front will scoop up some of the moisture from the tropics and push it into the Southeast U.S., including here in the Midlands.
While the heaviest rainfall will remain to our west, we’ll have a chance of rain here in the Midlands this weekend into next week, but no day looks like a washout.
The next name on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane list is Olga by the way.
Rain chances are around 40% for both Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll keep a close eye on the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
Not as much rain is expected Monday, but scattered showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s. For now, Halloween looks partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.