Sumter man dies two weeks after shooting, suspect still on run

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting victim has died after two weeks in the hospital fighting for his life.
Richard Martin Jr., 33, of Sumter, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Sumter County coroner said.
Martin was shot Oct. 9 near his home in Sumter.
Police are looking for 19-year-old Tas’Je Spann in connection to the shooting.
Deputies believe Spann and Martin knew each other and were in an argument.
Anyone who sees Spann or knows where is his should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), or click or tap here to submit a tip online.
