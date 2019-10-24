Sumter man dies two weeks after shooting, suspect still on run

Sumter man dies two weeks after shooting, suspect still on run
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the suspect in the deadly shooting. (Source: Live 5)
By Laurel Mallory | October 24, 2019 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 1:08 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting victim has died after two weeks in the hospital fighting for his life.

Richard Martin Jr., 33, of Sumter, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Sumter County coroner said.

RELATED | Sumter Co. deputies continue search for shooting suspect

Martin was shot Oct. 9 near his home in Sumter.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Tas’Je Spann in connection to the shooting.

Deputies believe Spann and Martin knew each other and were in an argument.

Anyone who sees Spann or knows where is his should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), or click or tap here to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.