S.C. man arrested, accused of attempting to rape 83-year-old in 1991 Charlotte cold case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and registered sex offender was arrested in South Carolina in connection with a cold case from nearly 30 years ago in Charlotte.
Louis Brown, now 68, was arrested in Summerton, S.C., and charged with attempted rape, attempted sex offense and first-degree burglary.
Investigators say they believe Brown broke into an 83-year-old woman’s home through her window while she was sleeping in October, 1991. The victim awoke to find her assailant sexually assaulting her and fought him off. The woman was injured in the attack and DNA evidence was collected.
Officials say that DNA evidence is what led to Brown being named as the suspect 28 years later.
Brown, now a registered sex offender, was convicted for a 1992 burglary and sexual assault of an elderly female in S.C. When he was recently arrested in connection with the 1991 Charlotte case, he was out on bond for pending charges in a 2017 case involving sexual misconduct with a minor.
Brown is currently being held in the Clarendon County Detention Center, pending extradition back to Charlotte.
Anyone with further information about Brown or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704334-1600 or 911.
