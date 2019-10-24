SC Department of Corrections unveils new system that will reclassify inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections unveiled a new inmate classification system Wednesday.
They said the new system will be in place by the start of next year. They also said about 4,000 inmates will be moved from maximum security prisons across the state to medium or minimum security facilities because of the reclassification.
“The current system has been overclassifying some of the inmates," said James Austin, who consulted with SCDC in developing this plan.
Under the current system, most inmates are placed in certain prisons based on the crime or crimes they committed and their sentence.
The new system will incentivize inmates for good behavior. Director Bryan Stirling said this will make a big difference.
"It's really going to be up to them to decide for the most part where they are going to be spending their time while at the Department of Corrections," he said.
Austin presented the new system during the House Legislative Oversight Committee Wednesday. He said this new system would also make prisons safer in South Carolina.
"We think it will reduce violence in the prison,” Austin said. “It will reduce recidivism rates as inmates see there is a value to programming and not getting involved in misconduct."
Stirling agreed.
"We’ll be able to focus our efforts on the people causing problems,” he said. “And the people who are not they’ll be able to take advantage of programs and moving through the system if they behave accordingly."
He also said this new classification system will help with staffing as well. "If you have 4,500 less inmates in those facilities -- that makes staffing better. If we have the same amount of people watching them now, that will help."
Inmates currently at an SCDC facility will be reclassified when they have their yearly review.
