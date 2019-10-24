Look out for ‘healthy’ foods that have lots of added sugar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are certain foods really healthy?
Lere’ Robinson is a nutritional consultant with Alive Again. She said some “healthy” foods have sugars hidden inside, like flavored and low fat yogurt.
“These contain sugar from the flavoring syrups and may also contain added sugars," Robinson said. "They may also contain more sugar than ice cream in the same amounts.”
Many parents like to buy fruit juices thinking their children need them. But be careful.
“The majority of the commercial fruit juices are pasteurized," Robinson said. "Don’t be fooled when you see ‘a boost of greens’ on the label, as some of these fruit juices contain up to 56 grams of sugar -- more than a soda.”
She also points a finger at pasta sauce.
“I want to encourage you to really read your labels when buying spaghetti sauce," Robinson said. "Many of the servings are only half a cup and contain anything from 6 to 12 grams of added sugar. That’s more sugar than an Oreo cookie. Isn’t it crazy?”
And then there’s granola and granola bars.
“These may appear to be healthy, but are very often loaded with sugar," Robinson said. "When choosing a granola cereal or a granola bar, look for options containing less than 7 grams of sugar per serving, and that has more than 3 grams of fiber per 100 grams.”
Robinson holds cooking and nutrition classes at Lere’s Barn in Irmo. To learn more, click or tap here.
The Cozy Autumn Dinner Cooking Class is Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lere’s Barn, 232 Bookman Mill Road in Irmo. The cost is $75.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.