Inside the Landfill: The search for Nevaeh Adams

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Four million pounds of material, 400 people working the search, and one little girl who deserves justice.
When it came to the search for little Nevaeh Adams, crews kept one thing in mind.
“To hopefully provide some sense of peace for the family, and to allow prosecutors to move forward with what they need to do with regard to the prosecution side of this case,” said Tommy Crosby from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Around 400 people were in some way a part of the landfill search process that helped crews find Nevaeh’s remains on Oct. 18. Crews stayed focused on their work, but that doesn’t mean the horrific details of this case were far from their hearts or minds.
“It proved very difficult for all those involved, not just from a physical standpoint, but also from an emotional standpoint,” Crosby said. “Everyone was dedicated. Everyone was focused to ensure that we gave our best effort.”
From the crews sifting through the materials to DHEC officials administering the proper vaccinations for the safety of the teams, it took upwards of 40 agencies helped to make this search happen.
“It was daunting every moment they were out there,” Crosby said. “But it took thoroughness, it took dedication from everyone involved.”
These crews weren’t and are still not looking for applause for their hard work. They just wanted Nevaeh’s family to know they had the support of the entire state behind them to bring their little girl home.
“It was arduous,” Crosby said. “It was a daunting task, but that didn’t deter us in making sure that Team South Carolina and everyone working with us met that goal.”
And when it comes to those safety suits you see crew members wearing in the search videos, SLED officials said the teams used up every available suit of that type on the east coast for this search. Working diligently for 25 days in a landfill in the South Carolina summer heat, they just wanted to bring little Nevaeh’s family some sort of peace, and give her the best chance at finding justice.
