First Alert Forecast: Tracking several rain chances; some of that rain could come from the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for several opportunities for rain over the next few days. In fact, some of that rain could come from the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Cool conditions expected tonight! Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by Friday morning.
· We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Friday. An isolated late day shower is possible (20%). Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Unsettled weather is expected for the weekend, but we don’t believe we’ll have a washout.
· We’re tracking a few scattered showers Saturday & Sunday. Rain chances are around 40%.
· More showers are in your forecast for part of next week.
· For Halloween, we’re expecting partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. Highs near 70.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. We’re expecting a dry night. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
On Friday, we’ll see a good deal of clouds around the Midlands. In fact, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated late day shower is possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Lows will be in the 60s.
This weekend, we’ll see some unsettled weather moving into the Midlands. Forecast models are calling for an area of low pressure (called Invest 97-L) to move northward from the Gulf of Mexico and spread moisture over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will likely happen as a cold front swings in from the west as well. In fact, that front will scoop up some of the moisture from the tropics and push it into the Midlands Saturday and Sunday, so keep that in mind.
Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are around 40% for both Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll keep a close eye on the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
Not as much rain is expected Monday, but scattered showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s. For now, Halloween looks partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Highs will drop into the 60s by next weekend.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Good Deal of Clouds. Isolated PM Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30-40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (40%). Highs in the lower 70s.
