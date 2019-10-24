First Alert Forecast: Tracking several rain chances; some of that rain could come from the tropics

This weekend, we’ll see some unsettled weather moving into the Midlands. Forecast models are calling for an area of low pressure (called Invest 97-L) to move northward from the Gulf of Mexico and spread moisture over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will likely happen as a cold front swings in from the west as well. In fact, that front will scoop up some of the moisture from the tropics and push it into the Midlands Saturday and Sunday, so keep that in mind.