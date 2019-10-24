First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine Gives Way To Rain This Weekend

Unsettled Pattern Taking Shape By The Weekend
High pressure in place today will give us one more lovely day with Highs in the 70s before clouds start increasing on Friday and our rain chances start to go up by the weekend.
Cold fronts and a number of disturbances will move through the southeast starting this weekend into next week. This will result in rain chances every day Saturday – Thursday, with some days better than others for chances of rain. This will be great news for the drought, however not so good news if you have outdoor plans and events over the weekend into much of next week. Temperatures will be mild with highs generally in the 70s and lows in the 50s
A strong cold front will move through on Halloween, look for much colder temperatures late next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Chilly start this morning, however looking great for the afternoon
- Clouds increase much of the day tomorrow (Friday)
- Unsettled pattern takes shape for the weekend and into next week with a daily chance of showers
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny! Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 50s
Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs middle 70s
Saturday and Sunday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 40%
