Alice Drive Middle School student caught with loaded handgun, Sumter Police investigating

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An Alice Drive Middle School student is under investigation after a loaded handgun was found in his possession.
Officers responded to the school after being notified by a school administrator that a 13-year-old had a handgun in his backpack.
The student, whose name is not being released because of his age, later admitted to bringing the firearm to school.
An initial investigation into the incident revealed there was no planned threat to students or staff.
Officers are working to determine how the teen got the firearm.
The student is being charged with carrying a weapon on school property, possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18 and violation of South Carolina gun law.
He is being held at a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.