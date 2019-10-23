Suspect in active shooter situation in Sumter now facing 9 counts of attempted murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter man accused of going on a shooting spree early Monday morning that injured four people now faces more attempted murder charges.
Initially he faced seven counts, but investigators charged him with two additional counts following his arrest.
Ozzy Mooneyham, 25, shot at several people at the Chestnut Pointe apartment complex around 7:30 a.m. Monday, striking one woman who drove herself to the hospital, Sumter investigators said.
An off-duty sheriff’s deputy reported the shooting, saying he was shot at while standing on his balcony. He was not struck.
Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said Mooneyham lived at the complex.
Investigators said Mooneyham then drove to Palmetto Tire and Auto on East Wesmark Boulevard and shot three people inside the shop.
Those people are expected to recover, Roark confirmed.
Mooneyham had no connection to any of the people injured, police said. Sumter Police described the incident as an active shooter situation.
They said Mooneyham found random targets and intended to cause “chaos and harm to the community.”
On top of nine counts of attempted murder, Mooneyham also faces two counts of carrying a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.
Mooneyham has no criminal record and previously identified as Mindy Mooneyham. He remains in the Sumter-Lee Detention Center.
