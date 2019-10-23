Sumter Co. deputies continue search for shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 19-year-old Tas’Je Spann in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 9 on Patricia Drive.
Spann, according to officials, is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man who was seriously injured during the incident.
Investigators were able to determine that Spann and the victim knew each other and had an argument before the shooting happened.
If you have any information about Spann’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
