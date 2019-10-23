SEC Commissioner releases statement on officiating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Since South Carolina’s 38-27 loss to Florida last Saturday, fans and those close to the Gamecocks’ football program have been pretty upset about how the game against the Gators was officiated.
Since Saturday, a couple of plays have been in the spotlight from that contest. Both of those plays ultimately resulted in touchdowns.
On Wednesday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on officiating within the conference.
“SEC officials are held accountable for the overall body of their work and the work of their officiating crew, which is reviewed on a weekly basis throughout the season and on an annual basis,” Sankey said in the statement. “Ongoing performance evaluations are used to determine game assignments, postseason assignments, compensation levels and ultimately, whether an official is invited to return for the following season.”
Sankey went on to note the conference office does not openly discuss personnel actions and comments about officiating are restricted. Although Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp had conversations with Sankey and SEC Director of Officials earlier in the week, his focus now is on how his team can beat Tennessee. However, he said South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner would continue to search for answers.
“I got a text from Commissioner Sankey Sunday night that they were still in the review process and they're still working through that, I'm assuming,” Muschamp said Tuesday. “I know that Coach Tanner has been tirelessly working for us and getting some answers about what occurred on Saturday. And I know he's representing us in a first-class manner and he's obviously very upset, as a lot of us are, with some occurrences on Saturday afternoon. So we're still working through that at this time.”
South Carolina travels to Tennessee at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
