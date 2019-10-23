SCHP: Cyclist injured in hit-and-run collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision where a cyclist was injured.
Authorities said the collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday on Railroad Avenue.
The cyclist was severely injured in the incident.
Officials said the vehicle is believed to be a Dodge Grand Caravan or a Chrysler Town and Country minivan made between 2008 and 2012. The color of the van is not known at this time, but officials believe the van may have damage on the front bumper, hood, grill, and windshield.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
