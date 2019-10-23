National Prescription Take Back Day happening across the Midlands this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you have unwanted or unused prescription medications sitting around your home?
Citizens all over the Midlands will have the opportunity to take part in National Prescription Take Back Day. The event, which is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers residents a safe place to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medicines.
Liquids and needs will not be accepted at the sites. Officials will only accept pills or patches.
To find a location near you, visit the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day website.
