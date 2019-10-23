Longtime SC Sen. Gregory won’t run for reelection in 2020

South Carolina state Senators Marlon Kimpson, left, Greg Gregory, center, and Greg Hembree, right, discuss a bill that would help close a loophole that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine black worshippers at a Charleston church during a news conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. The bill would strengthen reporting requirements for police agencies and court to report crimes to state databases and lengthen the time that can be used for a background check from three to five days.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) (Source: Jeffrey Collins)
October 23, 2019 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 4:50 PM

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Longtime Republican South Carolina Sen. Greg Gregory says he will not seek reelection in 2020.

Gregory says his 25 years of service in two different stints from his district in Lancaster and York counties has been rewarding, but he needs to spend more time on his building supplies business.

Gregory said in a statement Wednesday he plans to spend his final year in the Senate fighting to strengthen gun background check laws and increase penalties for people convicted of gun crimes two or more times.

Gregory says he is proud of his work on economic development — his counties are some of the fastest growing in the country — and conservation.

Gregory served in the Senate from 1993 to 2008 and returned to the Senate in 2011.