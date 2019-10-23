Help honor military heroes this holiday season by donating to Wreaths Across America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This holiday season, WIS is teaming up with Wreaths Across America to honor those who have served our country.
As parts of its Year of the Veteran initiative, WIS will host a telethon Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. It will raise money for wreaths to lay on the graves of fallen heroes at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
For every two wreaths people sponsor, a third wreath will be donated to the cemetery. Each one costs $15.
A ceremony to lay the wreaths will happen Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The public can park at Blue Cross Blue Shield, 4101 Percival Rd., and take a shuttle into the cemetery starting at 10:30 a.m.
To donate a wreath online, click or tap here.
In 2018, Wreaths Across America laid more than 1.4 million memorial wreaths at more than 1,000 cemeteries in the United States and even abroad.
