Graham’s comments on impeachment inquiry, Syria put spotlight on relationship with Trump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted a word of caution Thursday for President Donald Trump, saying in part, “Mr. President: listen to your commanders.”
The president had announced earlier in the day that he would be removing all sanctions on Turkey and said the country agreed to a cease-fire.
This tweet was a mild comment from the South Carolina senator who once told the president his actions in Syria and Turkey would “be a stain on your presidency and your honor.”
Graham released a statement on Twitter to clarify his position on Syria.
The issue shows Graham is not always 100 percent on the same page as the president.
But his support is still there. That was clear with Graham’s response to Trump’s tweet calling the impeachment inquiry a “lynching.”
Some top Republicans, like House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, disagreed with the term.
“That’s not the language I would use," McCarthy said. "I don’t agree with that language plan and simple.”
But the president’s tweet didn’t shake Graham. When asked, he told reporters, “this is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American.”
South Carolina political analysts say to understand Graham’s different reactions to these two major stories, one needs to understand his own values.
“(The) senator sees himself as a maverick, similar to his mentor, John McCain. He would see it as part of his consistent philosophy,” University of South Carolina political science professor Todd Shaw said. “When it comes to the president...Graham is squarely a conservative, but he is a conservative that cares about foreign policy matters. And squarely a conservative who supports the president -- like the majority of the party.”
The stories this month centering around foreign policy and the president’s domestic actions have made these values clear.
On impeachment, Graham’s comments mirror the president’s, as they both tweet that the Democrats are ignoring due process in the impeachment inquiry.
But on military action in Syria, the president even called out the senator specifically, saying last week, “Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years.”
These differences don’t seem to bother Graham much.
“President Trump has been good to me in the sense that he’s allowed me in his world,” Graham said. “He’s made decisions, I think, based on some input I’ve given him. He’s subject to changing his mind, and I want him to be successful.”
While the South Carolina Democratic party paints Graham as a “lackey” of the president and a “hypocrite,” the Republican Party in the Palmetto State applauds the senator.
“Senator Graham has been one of the strongest supporters of President Trump," party officials said. "We are proud to have Senator Graham fighting alongside President Trump.”
No matter the comment, all of Graham’s recent statements on the president are a long way from when he called Trump a “kook” and “unfit for office” in 2016.
