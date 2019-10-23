First Alert Forecast: Enjoy The Sunshine For Now...Changes On The Way

Enjoy The Sunshine For Now...Unsettled Pattern Starts This Weekend
Wonderful cool High pressure in place today and Thursday! Carolina sunshine and seasonable temperatures with Highs in eh lower 70s…Lows in the middle 40s!
Friday will be the transition day as we’ll see a big pattern change that will take us through much of next week. Cold fronts and a number of disturbances will move through the southeast starting this weekend and next week. This will result in rain chances every day Saturday – Thursday. Some days better than others for chances of rain.
The issue will be the timing and how strong each system will develop. Every model is significantly different from the rest making it very difficult to form intelligent decisions, let alone a forecast that is remotely accurate! At this point the forecast after Friday is based on what is known this morning and what I believe will take place with the current atmospheric ingredients! Just know, this will be a changing forecast.
Weather Highlights:
- Super Fall weather Today and Thursday
- Clouds increase Friday
- Unsettled pattern takes shape for the weekend and into next week
Forecast:
Today: Sunny! Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Clear. Lows middle 40s
Thursday : Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, Highs lower 70s
