First Alert Forecast: Dry & warm, then unsettled weather for your weekend

This weekend, we’ll see some unsettled weather moving into the area. Some forecast models are calling for more rain than others for Saturday and Sunday, so we’ll keep you posted. But for now, it looks as if an area of low pressure will move northward from the Gulf of Mexico and spread moisture over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. That means scattered showers will be possible here in the Midlands Saturday and Sunday, so keep that in mind. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.