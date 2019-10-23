First Alert Forecast: Dry & warm, then unsettled weather for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dry conditions continue into Thursday. However, that will be changing as we move into the weekend. We’re tracking increasing rain chances.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Chilly tonight! Low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by Thursday morning.
· Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s.
· We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Friday. An isolated late day shower is possible (20%).
· Unsettled weather is expected for the weekend. We’re tracking a few scattered showers Saturday & Sunday. Rain chances are around 40%.
· More showers are in your forecast for part of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly! Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Bundle up!
High pressure will control our weather for most of the day on Thursday, giving way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s by afternoon.
On Friday, we’ll see a good deal of clouds around the Midlands. In fact, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. An isolated late day shower is possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
This weekend, we’ll see some unsettled weather moving into the area. Some forecast models are calling for more rain than others for Saturday and Sunday, so we’ll keep you posted. But for now, it looks as if an area of low pressure will move northward from the Gulf of Mexico and spread moisture over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. That means scattered showers will be possible here in the Midlands Saturday and Sunday, so keep that in mind. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
A few showers are also possible Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. For now, Halloween looks partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.