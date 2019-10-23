Family of Nevaeh Adams shares journey to healing as they pack up apartment where her mother was killed

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Emotions ran high as the family of Nevaeh Adams returned to the apartment where the 5-year-old was last seen alive. It’s where her mother, Sharee Bradley, was killed.
Wednesday morning, the family packed the belongings of Bradley and Nevaeh into a U-Haul.
It was the first time they had been inside the home at the Lantana Apartments since Aug. 5, when the shocking murder took place.
Just yesterday, the family received the devastating news from Sumter police that on Friday, Oct. 18 -- after weeks of intense searching -- the remains of little Nevaeh were found in a landfill.
Since the beginning, Nevaeh’s family desperately held onto hope that she was alive. The discovery brought both heartache and closure to her family, along with the 400 volunteers who tirelessly searched for her.
“It was another blow all over again," Elijah Nelson, Nevaeh’s grandfather, said. “It felt like someone had just stuck me in my eye. It was painful just to hear that, but at some point we needed to hear that and we knew that this day was coming. And like I said I just thank God for bringing us through.”
He added: "That was one precious little girl. And she wasn’t just a little girl, she was an angel that God had sent here to very much prepare us for all of this.”
Going through everything Wednesday morning brought many memories back to life for the family as they sorted through toys, pictures and clothes.
- Father of Nevaeh Adams shares relief, struggle since 5-year-old’s body found in landfill
- Body of missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams found in SC landfill months after her mother’s murder
- Case against man suspected of murdering Sharee Bradley, Nevaeh Adams moves forward
- Warrants: Sumter double murder suspect used large folding knife to kill mother, missing daughter
- Recap of what we know on the tragic death of Sharee Bradley, and search efforts of Nevaeh Adams
Of those memories, Nevaeh’s father, Dupray Adams, found the outfit he last saw his daughter wear.
“[I] grabbed the clothes, kinda held it close to me to try and get a scent of her," he said. "It was very emotional when I first went upstairs.”
The family said knowing that Nevaeh was found brings them closer to healing.
Her father said the family is working on funeral arrangements for Nevaeh, and it will be open to the public.
WIS will share the details of the funeral as soon as they are shared.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.