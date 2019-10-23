2 Columbia men accused of sexually assaulting girl in Walmart parking lot

CHESTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police say two men sexually assaulted a young girl in the parking lot of a Walmart in South Carolina.
It happened in Chester on Sunday, just before midnight, according to a police report.
The girl approached some officers inside Walmart and told them she had just been sexually assaulted.
While police took the girl to be treated, officers arrested Lamar Cruz, 19, and Randle Huff, 21. Both men are from Columbia, according to court documents.
Cruz and Huff both face one charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.
They have been denied bond and are in custody at the Chester County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.