Authorities warn businesses of ‘Green Dot Scam’ in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several businesses in Lexington have been targeted by scammers over the last several months, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Officials said a person has called the businesses pretending to represent the business corporate office. The scammer explains that the business owes the corporate office money, which they say needs to be paid immediately. The scammer follows that by providing instructions for the manager to remove money from the safe and buy Green Dot and pre-paid Visa cards. Once those cards are purchased, the scammer asks the manager to share the card numbers.
Officials said amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 have been sent via pre-paid cards.
The Lexington Police Department said the phone numbers that are being used typically imitate numbers from the corporate offices of the business. Also, officials said the scammer will usually ask for the manager’s personal information including their state identification, email addresses, and access to their online banking.
Officials with the Lexington Police Department are asking store managers to train their staff about this scam and to inform law enforcement immediately if they receive a suspicious phone call.
If your business has received a call like this or has been a victim of this scam, please call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.
