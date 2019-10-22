14-year-old reported missing from Statesville

14-year-old reported missing from Statesville
By WBTV Web Staff | October 22, 2019 at 6:46 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 7:39 PM

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old who was reported missing from Statesville on Sunday.

According to the Statesville Police Department, 14-year-old Nicholas Clay, described as 5’6”-5’8” and between 160-180 pounds, was last seen wearing green t-shirt and jeans, green belt, and flip flops.

Police say Clay left a home on 5th Street on Sunday at 8 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

If you have seen Nicholas Clay or have any information on his current whereabouts, please contact Statesville PD at 704-878-3406.

