11th grader formerly addicted to vaping visits White Knoll HS to share dangers of peer pressure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Luka Kinard was only in 9th grade when he was introduced to vaping but eventually he would develop an addiction to it that would derail his life.
Tonight, he’s hoping his story will inspire other teens to turn away from e-cigarettes by speaking with parents and students at White Knoll High School.
“I started using my freshman year of high school, I wanted to fit in, and very quickly it became something I was super dependent on,” he said. “I became addicted, and it became my identity shortly after.”
Kinard knows the dangers of vaping all too well. After being introduced to vaping by someone who told him the oils in the e-cigarettes were just vegetable oil, his personality changed. He began selling his clothes to fuel his addiction, he grades dropped, and his health took a nose dive.
“In 2018 I had a seizure related to vaping,” he said. “In October of 2018 I got sent to rehab.”
Now Luka and his mother, Kelly, are going around the country speaking to parents and students to let them know…the dangers of vaping are real, and that peer pressure isn’t making it any easier for teens to stay away.
“Every parent at some time has said, ‘My kid would never do this,” she said. “But now we’re seeing the power of peer pressure. We tried punishment. We tried bribery, we tried everything. But we couldn’t even have a conversation with him. He was too angry. It changed him.”
Now, they’re trying to warn other families about the real life consequences of vaping, and let teens know they always have the option to say “no.”
“You’re not alone,” Luka said. “You have a shoulder to lean on. Family, friends, teachers. And the second thing is, there’s a healthy alternative to whatever reason you’re using the substance. Whether it be for curiosity. Whether it be for stress, there’s a healthy alternative, so I challenge you guys to find the things you enjoy that are healthy.”
At that event tonight, parents were encouraged to speak to their kids, not only about vaping, but also about drugs and underaged drinking. They say, you want to address the dangers of peer pressure with your child before it’s too late.
