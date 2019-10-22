Small town in S.C. gets in the Halloween spirit; decorates entire street with scarecrows

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scarecrows have taken over the tiny town of Ninety Six, S.C. this Halloween.
Tourism director Marjorie Blalock said the idea for the spooky guests came from a group called the Decorating Divas, who wanted to add a little festivity downtown. Blalock took to Facebook to see if anyone in the town was interested.
“We thought we’d get between 10 and 20...I asked for 30...but now we have over 60 scarecrows!” Blalock said.
The scarecrows line up and down the main street of the tiny town. Businesses, schools, private citizens - everything has been donated and dressed up for Halloween.
“We have scary scarecrows, doctor scarecrows, business and chef scarecrows...they each have their own personality,” Blalock notes, as a scarecrow on a slide waves in the wind.
Blalock says they plan to make this an annual tradition and hope that many more visitors come to town to see the sights.
“When you come to Ninety Six, expect southern hospitality...great restaurants, history...there’s so much to do.”
You have until November 1 to check out the display.
