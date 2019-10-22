SC investigators arrest 2nd suspect in killing of USPS employee

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators have arrested a second suspect in the killing of a USPS employee.
Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Jerome Terrell Davis of Andrews.
Davis was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the murder of Irene Pressley who was killed last month while on her delivery route.
Davis was arrested by investigators with the the US Postal Inspection Services, the State Law Enforcement Division, North Charleston police and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
“After further investigation, deputies were able to locate and arrested Jerome Terrell Davis for the charge of murder,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Authorities already have 22-year-old Trevor Seward in custody who is also charged in Pressley’s murder.
“We will continue to work together to make all of our communities safe,” said Sheriff Stephen Gardner.
Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 355-6381.
On Sept. 23, Pressley was found shot to death in her SUV on Morrisvlle Road.
