New student housing development will displace some UofSC students, causing frustration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at the University of South Carolina will have a new option to choose when it comes to campus living.
State officials recently approved construction for UofSC’s new Campus Village student residential housing redevelopment. The new development will be built at the corner of Sumter and Whaley streets. Currently, that’s the site of Cliff Apartments.
The residential buildings will be able to hold 1,800 students and will have academic support areas, a dining hall, a shuttle stop, a sundry store, a coffee shop, and a campus safety office.
Some students who live at the Cliff Apartments said this is a big inconvenience, as they now have to scramble to find new housing.
Other students say they have no vehicle on campus, and parents who live too far away to help them move. UofSC Freshman Jake Friedman is among those frustrated.
“They just said that we’re going to have to move random places,” Friedman said. “They haven’t told us where we’re going to move yet. They just gave us a general synopsis of where we are going to go and we’ve been guessing. People have already been getting places at Park Place. And me? I don’t know where I’m going to go yet. So it’s really messed up for some students.”
A meeting for affected students is set for 9 p.m. Tuesday night in the Bates Social Hall, where students hope to find out more from Student Housing officials, and what if any help the University will offer to students to get relocated.
Officials said the Campus Village will be a multistage redevelopment. The first stage of construction will begin in February 2020.
The cost of the project’s first stage is $210 million and is expected to be completed by the Fall 2022 semester.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.