Media personality, SC native Charlamagne Tha God presents SC State with $250,000 in scholarships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Charlamagne Tha God, a South Carolina native and co-host of the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club,” was in Orangeburg this past weekend giving back for a good cause.
The New York Times best-selling author of “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” presented South Carolina State with $250,000 in scholarships during the university’s Homecoming football game against Morgan State on Oct. 19. The scholarship fund, called the Ford Family Endowed Scholarship, is named after the Moncks Corner native’s mother who graduated from SC State in 1975. The scholarship will aid African American women who major in English or communications.
“Always remember, investing in an HBCU is investing in the future of our people so the next time an HBCU asks for money, open that wallet,” Charlamagne said in a post on Instagram “It’s a blessing to be a blessing! All praises due to God.”
