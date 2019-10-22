Media personality, SC native Charlamagne Tha God presents SC State with $250,000 in scholarships

Left to right: SC State President James E. Clark, SCSUNAA 1st Vice President Sharon Wigfall, Charlamagne Tha God, SCSUNAA President John J. Funny (Source: SC State University)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Charlamagne Tha God, a South Carolina native and co-host of the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club,” was in Orangeburg this past weekend giving back for a good cause.

The New York Times best-selling author of “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” presented South Carolina State with $250,000 in scholarships during the university’s Homecoming football game against Morgan State on Oct. 19. The scholarship fund, called the Ford Family Endowed Scholarship, is named after the Moncks Corner native’s mother who graduated from SC State in 1975. The scholarship will aid African American women who major in English or communications.

“Always remember, investing in an HBCU is investing in the future of our people so the next time an HBCU asks for money, open that wallet,” Charlamagne said in a post on Instagram “It’s a blessing to be a blessing! All praises due to God.”

My mother is an alumni of @scstate1896 class of 75. Today was South Carolina States homecoming and I had the honor of announcing “The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund” Ford is my mother’s maiden name and my grandmothers last name. We will be providing scholarships to black women in South Carolina who Major in English, (my mother’s major) Communications, (because I’m a Radio/TV Guy), and for any sister that wants to be a mental health professional. Always remember investing in an HBCU is investing in the future of our people so the next time an HBCU ask for money, open that wallet. It’s a blessing to be a blessing! All Praises Due To God!!! P.S. Speaking of GOD my creator told me to announce that I’m tapped out until February so to all friends and family don’t even consider calling me this holiday season for nothing. Have a blessed day. #wefightdifferent

