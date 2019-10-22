Help homeless animals with An Evening in the Garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An evening in the garden can help a number of dogs, cats, horses and goats that need to be rescued.
Hoof & Paw’s 3rd annual fundraiser, An Evening in the Garden, is hosted at Woodley’s Garden Center on Two Notch Road on the northeast side of Columbia. It’s Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Hoof & Paw Benevolent Society is dedicated to protect, comfort and improve the lives of abused, homeless and abandoned animals.
The goal is to increase awareness and support adoptions of shelter-bound animals. They encourage spay and neuter and promote humane treatment of all animals.
Organizers say that in addition to the amazing venue, food and wine, there will also be a silent auction featuring a gas grill donated by Lowe’s on Garners Ferry, a total spa day from SOAK, a golf resort trip in Hilton Head and a trip to Mexico.
All of the proceeds benefit homeless animals in our community.
An Evening in the Garden has limited attendance and tickets must be purchased ahead of the event. Tickets are $40 each or $75 for two. They are available at Woodley’s or online by clicking or tapping here.
