Gamecocks report NCAA violations, agrees on penalties

This case was processed through the new negotiated resolution process. The process was used instead of a formal hearing or summary disposition because the university, the former assistant coach and the enforcement staff agreed on the violations and the penalties. The Division I Committee on Infractions reviewed the case to determine whether the resolution was in the best interests of the Association and whether the agreed-upon penalties were reasonable. Negotiated resolutions may not be appealed and do not set case precedent for other infractions cases.