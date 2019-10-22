FIRST ALERT: Watch for a few strong storms Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A “Marginal Risk” for strong storms has been issued for our area today.
-First Alert Tuesday
-Strong Storms are possible into the afternoon
-Cooler drier weather will return Tuesday night through Thursday
-Rain returns Friday
Watch for a few showers and isolated strong storms in the area today.
A strong front will approach the area from the west this afternoon and evening, it will make it across the state Tuesday night. The front will be responsible for producing gusty winds and brief heavy rain that could cause damage to some properties. The timing is from now into early Tuesday afternoon. The rain totals are not impressive, but every little drop counts. Most areas will stay under a half inch of rain.
Temperatures will reach the low 80s by Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny and dry with highs in the low 70s, which is below the average for this time of year.
Rain returns the forecast Friday and lingers through the weekend and into early next week.
